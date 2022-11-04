The City of Athens has named its employee of the quarter for the final stretch of 2022.
During the city’s monthly October meeting, City Manager C. Seth Sumner announced that Executive Assistant/City Clerk Leslie McKee has earned this quarter’s honor.
Sumner noted that the award is given to “recognize outstanding employees and their contributions to success” of the city and its employees.
To that end, Sumner noted that McKee “exemplifies the best qualities and professional behavior,” adding that she has “a positive, professional attitude; respect for policies, rules and legislation related to job responsibilities; helpful to co-workers with excellent customer service and dedication to the city and its values of authenticity, community, faith, family, kindness, integrity, leadership, spirituality, trust and vision.”
As executive assistant and city clerk, Sumner said McKee’s “responsibilities are varied and complex.” They include: council meeting minutes, issuing beer permits, dealing with public records, resolutions, ordinances, the city charter, codes and budgets.
“Her organizational skills in managing all these tasks are impressive,” Sumner said. “Even more important is her ability to deal with unexpected increases in workload that have happened more frequently and at such a volume that a less organized person would probably find overwhelming.”
Along with those responsibilities, Sumner said McKee handles herself as a “consummate professional” when dealing with others.
“Whether on the phone or in person, she provides excellent customer service and is always willing to help others,” he noted. “She is genuine, kind, calm in the face of whatever comes her way.”
McKee is also a relied upon voice inside city hall as well.
“So many of us depend on her knowledge, advice and help as we go through our day,” Sumner said. “On a personal note, Leslie is a very talented quilter and equally as talented in other kinds of needle arts.”
Sumner concluded with a quote from author Harold Kushner he said sums up well McKee’s role with the city.
“Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are,” Sumner said, citing Kushner.
