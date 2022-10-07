The City of Niota is set to host its third annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, Oct. 15.
This year’s event will feature something new by adding tractors into the mix.
“This is our third annual car, truck and motorcycle show and this time we added tractor and farm equipment,” said Niota Mayor Lois Preece. “This will be bigger than what we’ve had and it will attract a lot of different spectators and participants with the farm equipment being in it.”
The show will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature two car divisions, judged by Spencer Hall of Spencer’s Auto Body and Zack Young of Addicted Performance Unlimited in Maryville.
The two divisions will be for models up to year 1960 and from 1961 to present.
There will be one division for the trucks and one division for the motorcycles.
“There will also be a people’s choice award for the cars, trucks and motorcycles and a separate people’s choice award for the farm equipment and tractors,” Preece noted. “There will be a $10 registration fee with no charge to spectators. There will also be plenty of door prizes along with breakfast items and hamburgers and hot dogs available.”
This year being a judged show is also a new feature to the event.
“Our judges will be looking for detailed work, effort and uniqueness,” she noted. “The farmers equipment will have their own people’s choice award and will also be included in the door prizes.”
Those who wish to participate are able to show up to the event and pay the registration fee upon their arrival.
“This event used to be a part of the Fried Green Tomato Festival but it grew too big to keep as part of that festival,” Preece stated. “I hope this event continues to grow.”
She believes this event is another opportunity for the citizens to have an event to enjoy close to home.
“This is something that they normally wouldn’t see close to their home and is another reason for them to go out and enjoy the day,” she expressed. “This is a great chance for community interaction and I hope that we have a really nice day and that people come out and support this event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.