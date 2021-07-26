The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is alerting area residents to a few of projects that may affect the flow of traffic this week.
In Athens, highways 30 and 305 are receiving improvements in the area of Interstate 75 exits 49 and 52.
The projects include construction of new turn lanes and traffic signals. However, throughout the week they will require closures of the left lane going in both directions on Highway 30.
According to TDOT, these closures will remain in place until construction of the new turn lanes is complete. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for workers and equipment on the interstate ramps at both exit 49 and 52.
Another project currently underway stretching from Birchwood in Meigs County to Dayton in Rhea County may lead to traffic slowing down in that area.
Resurfacing on Highway 60 is expected to cause intermittent lane closures during the day as the contractor works on this project, according to TDOT.
There will be flaggers directing traffic as the contractor works.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.