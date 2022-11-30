The mayor of the Town of Decatur is looking forward to continue his work securing a permanent water source for the city.
Mayor Jeremy Bivens was recently re-elected as mayor for the town and plans to spend his continuing tenure improving infrastructure and securing a stable water supply for Decatur.
“We are moving forward,” Bivens said. “We have our permits in with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and basically have their blessings. We are currently in the process now of engineering our plan and capabilities, so everything is moving forward.”
Bivens started his quest to secure a reliable source of water for Decatur four years ago and now believes his goal is beginning to come into fruition.
“I think we have a good group of engineers and we have a great game plan,” Bivens expressed. “When I’m running my own personal business, I can make decisions every week, however with government it is really hard to make any decision because we are only meeting every 30 days. I love being in politics but I don’t like that government kind of slows you down. But it does give us the chance to move forward on things, make sure all of our fundings are are in place and things like that. Currently we have all of the pieces of the puzzle, so we just need to put it together now.”
Back in January, the Decatur Board of Aldermen made the decision to pursue a new source of water from the Tennessee River.
“Our immediate goals are to get this water plan up and running and to be able to provide water to our neighboring cities,” Bivens stated.
“We are so fortunate to be on the Tennessee River and have an unlimited supply of water that hopefully we will be able to supply water to our neighbors.”
Bivens stated that he is “blessed” to have six town aldermen working with him to keep the town advancing.
“In addition to the water supply we have received a big grant for our park and we are always looking for funds for our park,” he noted. “In the next six months or so we will be completing our dog park, so we have things going forward in Decatur.”
Maintaining and working on the city infrastructure is another aspect to Bivens’ plans for the next four years.
“Our water and sewer are our main projects but we are always trying to fix roads and attend to other infrastructure needs,” he said.
“The topic of the water is the biggest project, though, as it was a three to five year plan and we are in year two of it. So we still have a lot of work to do but at least there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Bivens extended his gratitude to everyone who has helped make his vision come true.
“I would really like to thank my family for their support during the election,” Bivens expressed. “When you go through an election it is always stressful and I appreciate the citizens of Decatur electing me for a second term. As a family, Decatur is our home. It is where we want to live and where we love, so to be able to put the water plant in for future generations is really meaningful to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.