Matt Adams announced July 31 his candidacy to represent Tennessee’s third congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The announcement event was held at Calhoun Elementary School, where Adams attended grade school.
Adams believes “every generation of Americans has a solemn obligation to leave the nation better than we found it and we have a moral imperative to ensure we are not leaving the same issues we inherited for the next generation.”
The first announcement of his campaign came on May 28 on social media.
Adams noted that he views “wide scale renewable energy is an issue that must be addressed by the Congress … We need action not only to ensure a clean environment but also training for job transitions to these new jobs that will come out of the infrastructure. There must be renewed investment in trade schools and technical training so that we know we have a well prepared, well trained workforce to jump start this next phase of the 21st century.”
Adams added that he has spent time working in public service in Tennessee and in the U.S. Army.
“When we set our differences aside and work for one another there is nothing we have not been able to accomplish as a people. We must declare not only to the world but to one another, to our neighbors in Chattanooga, Oak Ridge, Athens and Delano that we are prepared today, tomorrow and every day to continue moving forward, together.”
