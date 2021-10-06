The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department is currently looking for program directors to provide new opportunities to the citizens of Athens.
According to Parks and Recreation Program Director Brianna Baker, they are looking for people with different talents who would like to instruct others in their craft.
“It has been a long process to get everything going but our goal is to find people who have a passion for something that they can teach whether it be some sort of fitness class, or arts class, things like that,” she noted. “In the past we have had instructors do basket weaving or scrapbooking classes whether they have been in buildings, at pavilions or in green spaces so we are definitely interested to see what our community has to offer.”
Some of the qualifications Baker would be looking for in applicants consist of their experience in teaching others and their ability to perform their interest.
“We will be getting a little bit more of their qualifications throughout the interview we will hold with them, but really I think this will be a really great place for people to start,” she expressed. “When they first get their certifications or something similar to start teaching classes, this could help build clientele for them before they moved on to creating their own business or something similar to that.”
She noted a person doesn’t necessarily have to have any type of college degree to apply to become a program instructor.
“People can apply regardless of a college degree or not, especially when it comes to crafts,” she said. “So I think we would look at any experience they may have.”
Over the summer, they were able to obtain a water fitness instructor and a tennis instructor.
“This program will definitely help show off our spaces too,” she expressed. “We have done a lot of work at Heritage Park recently with the pavilion and basketball courts being done, so it would be nice if people would like to do yoga in our smaller parks, for example, so this also shows other amenities that we have to offer.”
Those who are interested in applying to become an instructor can do so by visiting www.athenstn.gov/parks
“The application is pretty broad with questions like, ‘what is your craft?’ and ‘what can you do,” she noted. “We can discuss more about the specifics of everything during the interviews and after that.”
Baker wants to expose the community to as many different skills, crafts and talents as possible.
“Even if you think that you can teach something that nobody else would want to try, you should still apply to be a program instructor,” she said. “For example it is really easy to see kids being involved in baseball or basketball, but rugby is really up and coming and people may be interested in that. Disc golf is really up and coming as well, so just because it isn’t something that you hear all the time doesn’t mean that it isn’t something that we wouldn’t want to offer.”
