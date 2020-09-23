Members of both the Athens Area and the Meigs County-Decatur chambers of commerce have been watching the return to business for local shops after the coronavirus shutdowns earlier this year.
Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Rob Preston stated he recently visited with businesses across the city to check on their recovery.
“I heard some really encouraging reports,” said Preston. “Everybody I spoke to was very pleased with how things have progressed and they are doing well.”
He stated that each business had one “common thread” among them.
“Shipping is a little bit of a problem right now, so a retail place that is dependent on ordering items is seeing those items take longer to get to them,” he noted. “But a few of the places downtown told me that they are doing great and they are so appreciative of the people in the community supporting local business.”
The chamber has been promoting people to shop local, especially at small businesses.
He believes the recovery of business is going better than anticipated back when businesses were forced to close down.
“Things were looking really bad for a few months and I don’t want to paint the picture that everyone is doing great because I know there are some out there who have closed or are still struggling ... but I think things have very much improved from what we thought we were going to be three or four months ago,” he expressed.
He believes the pandemic has helped usher people to shop locally more due to the urge to break from the constraints the pandemic has placed on the citizens.
“I spoke to someone (last Thursday) that said that people are just ready to get out, spend money, see people and just do things,” he said. “I think people are wanting to go out and do things, like shopping, instead of doing things online. They would like to talk to someone face to face and I think that is helping (local businesses) right now. So we encourage people to continue doing whatever it is that they are doing because evidently it is working.”
The Meigs County-Decatur Chamber Coordinator Stacie Scarbrough stated that it feels like everything is almost back to normal in Decatur.
“It is crazy from where things were back in March, but for us it seems like everything is pretty much back to normal,” said Scarbrough.
She noted that one of Meigs County’s “big industrial parks” encountered issues during the start of the pandemic, along with stores and restaurants.
“A lot of people were really hurt at the beginning of all of this,” she stated. “Now everybody is doing what they are supposed to do (with social distancing and other practices) but I feel like we are trying to get back to where we were before the virus happened.”
She expressed her gratitude to the community for supporting local businesses.
“I am just so glad that we are getting back to going out and doing things for small businesses that were hurt pretty bad during the pandemic,” she said. “I’m glad that everybody is content going around to shops while being safe and taking the proper precautions.”
