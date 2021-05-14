A pet reportedly perished, but no other life was lost in an apartment fire earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the Athens Fire Department responded to an apartment complex fire at Park Village Apartments located at 918 Rocky Mt. Road.
Upon arrival, AFD officials found heavy smoke emitting from the second floor of the complex, so they established command and requested assistance from the Englewood Fire Department.
AFD Chief Brandon Ainsworth also requested a full page for Truck 1 and off duty response. Firefighters, along with members of the Athens Police Department, began confirming the building was evacuated.
According to the report, firefighters made “aggressive interior attack and quickly contained the fire to apartment 207,” which was the only unit that suffered fire damage. Adjacent apartments sustained water and smoke damage.
The occupant’s pet dog’s life was lost due to the fire. Firefighters and EMS attempted resuscitation for the dog, but efforts were not successful. Firefighters saved an additional dog from the fire.
No human injuries were reported. Seven families were reportedly displaced due to the fire.
Red Cross was notified and responded to assist with relocating the displaced families. AMR EMS stood by for rehabilitation of responders and citizens.
Tri-State Mutual Aid was activated and mobilized engine companies from Athens Rural and Madisonville City to cover the City of Athens and Town of Englewood.
“A special thanks to McMinn 911 for getting units mobilized quickly along with Athens Police Department for scene security and traffic control,” stated a news release from the fire department.
After investigation, the cause of the fire appeared to be from a buildup of lint in the dryer vent hose.
“We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families affected by this fire,” Ainsworth said. “I am very proud of the quick response by all of the agencies in protecting life and property in this case. This serves as an important reminder to our citizens about keeping your dryer vents clear of lint and other debris. Heating elements in household appliances are a leading cause of fire and special care should be taken to prevent damage or loss of property or life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.