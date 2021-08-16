The Athens City Council is preparing to vote on whether it will authorize the city to borrow $7.7 million.
As part of the recently-approved 2021-22 city budget, the council voted to in favor of an 8-cent increase in the city’s property tax rate, which is expected to generate about $400,000 annually. The purpose for the tax hike is to fund this bond issue that was unanimously approved by the council in February.
The bond issuance will fund a group of five capital projects: Street improvements in the area of the new consolidated elementary school currently under construction on the campus of the existing City Park Elementary School; renovations to the Athens Municipal Building; renovations and new construction at the Public Works office; a new fire training facility; and a new animal shelter.
The city’s municipal advisor, John Werner with Cumberland Securities, was in attendance at last week’s council study session to provide more details.
The council will vote on a pair of related resolutions at its meeting tomorrow night, one of which to authorize public notice of the bond issuance.
“It will put the community on notice for the next 20 days that the city is contemplating issuing a $7.7 million bond issue with the intent of having $7.5 million go into the construction fund and then all the cost of issuance and the related underwriters discount also being included in that, as well,” explained Werner.
The loan will have a 25-year amortization with a budgeted interest rate of 2.15%.
“We are going to be able to meet the limitations that we have of $400,000 a year for debt service,” said Werner.
Once the 20-day notification period ends, the bonds can be issued. Werner estimated that to begin in mid-September with closing in early- to mid-October.
Sumner added that the council had discussed issuing these bonds later in the year, but market challenges, including the re-emergence of COVID-19, led him to recommend moving forward now.
“We felt that it would be best to take advantage of the rates as they are now and try to get locked in as soon as possible,” he said.
