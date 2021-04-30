McMinn County Schools officials plan on hosting graduation normally this year, compared to the way they held it last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to McMinn County Schools Director Lee Parkison, the graduations of McMinn County High School and McMinn Central High School will be conducted normally this year unless COVID-19 cases spike up again or the Gov. Bill Lee mandates otherwise.
“McMinn Central High School will hold their graduation on Friday, May 14 at 7 p.m. in the gym and McMinn High School will have their graduation on May 15 at 9:30 a.m. and that will be on the football field,” Parkison said. “Proms and class night will also be returning to normal unless we have COVID spikes or a mandate from the state.”
He believes this year will be easier for the graduating students than the previous graduating classes of last year.
“It was tough last year and I still feel bad for last year’s graduating class, but at the same time I still stand by what we did because I felt that we did the right thing for public safety,” he expressed. “I’m glad that this class will be able to have somewhat of a normal graduation. We will space as much as we can, but the mandates and COVID precautions are going away now as we speak.”
Parkison expressed his excitement for the students and their families should they be able to host a more traditional celebration.
“It was a hard thing last year, although it turned out better than anticipated,” he said. “I am just excited for the students, their families and the community to have the normal graduation and I hope everything continues to stay on track.”
McMinn County High School will have open seating for the families, while McMinn Central High School will be distributing tickets to their students (for allotted family members) due to the limited space in the gym.
“(Central) is used to that,” Parkison said. “They will have x number per family, but the number of tickets will be determined by the size of the graduating class.”
Parkison said he sees the trend going in the right direction at the moment.
“We still have some hiccups, we still have a few cases in our system and we still have some quarantines, but it is still very minimal compared to what it was in the middle of the COVID era,” Parkison noted. “We are just moving along. Testing ends this week which is a plus and we are trying to finish the year strong.”
