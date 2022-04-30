A fatal house fire occurred in the City of Etowah early Thursday morning that claimed the life of one resident.
According to Etowah Fire Chief Adam Hafley, the fire began around 2 a.m. Thursday at a residence on 2nd Street.
Etowah City Fire Department, Etowah Rural Fire Department and AMR ambulance service responded to the incident with Englewood Fire Department on standby.
“It occurred on the 200 block of 2nd Street,” Hafley said. “An Etowah Police Department officer who was on patrol discovered the fire and called it in.”
Once the fire was fought, it was discovered that a fatality was involved in the fire.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the investigation division of the Etowah Police Department, is conducting the investigation into the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.