CLEVELAND — Allison Hamilton attends Cleveland State Community College in the Early Childhood Education Program. She was inspired by her children to go back to school and start her career. Now, she’s on track to graduate with high honors this spring and plans to take her career to the next level.
“Alley has been a great student in our Early Childhood Program,” stated Margaret M. Horten, Early Childhood Education Program Director. “I have had her in online classes and now she is now in our capstone class in Athens. We are happy to offer our entire program online in addition to our day and night classes, both in Cleveland and Athens, to best support the needs of many of our students like Alley who may have changing, challenging schedules of their own. The Early Childhood Program prepares students to work with children and their families, in and out of the classroom, from infants to third grade. Some of our graduates go directly into the workforce, but most go on to the four-year college to pursue either a license to teach or a career in Child and Family Studies.”
Hamilton grew up in Englewood and enrolled in the dual enrollment program at Cleveland State while in high school. She decided after graduating to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, where she met her husband and then decided to take time off from pursuing her career and start a family.
Working with her children, Hamilton knew she could live happily in a career teaching childhood education. She set her sights on going back to school and learned about the Tennessee Reconnect program at CSCC. Tennessee Reconnect gives adult learners the opportunity to return back to school tuition-free. Hamilton found a way to balance her everyday life with family and achieve her career goals for going back to school.
“I am currently a stay-at-home mom, so most of my classes are taken online,” stated Hamilton. “I arrange my assignments and classes around my family’s schedule. I work hard to ensure the majority of my schoolwork is done through the week, so I have the weekend to spend time with my family.”
Since starting her college education again in 2020, Hamilton has maintained full-time enrollment of her courses and accomplished several milestones along the way.
She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and currently holds a 3.75 GPA. Hamilton’s initial plan was to complete her associate degree and enter into the workforce, but after her time at Cleveland State, she has made new plans..
Hamilton explained, “Since attending Cleveland State, I have made so many connections with classmates and teachers that I now plan to continue my education at Tennessee Wesleyan University in the fall.”
With a tuition-free program like Tennessee Reconnect and flexible class schedules, Hamilton believes Cleveland State was the best choice for college.
“I am a huge advocate of attending a community college before going to a four-year school,” stated Hamilton. “Cleveland State Community College has been enormously supportive in helping me pursue my goals and achieve them.”
