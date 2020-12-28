As the coronavirus pandemic continues to make travel difficult, Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) officials held a Christmas party for their foreign exchange students last Tuesday.
The party allowed the staff to present gifts to the students who were unable to return home over the break due to the pandemic.
“We had about 40 students who were stranded here because of the virus. Either they couldn’t get to their home countries or if they went home they weren’t sure if they would be able to get back into our country,” said TWU Chaplain Skip White. “We are kind of in the same place as we were in the summer where students can’t go home or if they do go home then they have to quarantine and then when they come back they would have to quarantine again.”
White stated they got several churches and other organizations together to provide food four nights out of the week for the students.
“Tonight (last Tuesday) will be our Christmas meal because we wanted to do something special for them,” White stated. “We sent out an Amazon list of four items to give the students something to do while they are in the dorms and we (had) about 25 gift bags to give.”
He believes this event is a great way to continue the “Bulldog Family.”
“We care for our students and we love them, but this is also a way to connect them to the local Athens community,” he expressed. “Athens is a friendly city and it has never been more apparent than during these times. People have just gone above and beyond to give them home cooked meals and they are just so appreciative ... It has been a great experience for the city and the community to come together and connect with these students.”
White expressed his gratitude to those who helped make the project a success.
“I want to give a huge thank you to everyone that participated over the summer and again at Christmas ... They just took such great ownership of these projects and made the students happy,” White said.
(0) comments
