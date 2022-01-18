As the first week of the federal trial of Glenn Whiting versus the City of Athens came to a close on Friday, the jury remained undecided.
The lawsuit filed by Whiting claims that Athens officials infringed on his First Amendment right of free speech by retaliating against Whiting for expressing his displeasure with city government — primarily in the form of a sign he posted in October 2019 on the wall of a property he owns on Jackson Street in Downtown Athens. The sign described Whiting’s dissatisfaction with what he alleges was the mishandling of an investigation by the Athens Police Department regarding a stolen vehicle that Whiting claims he owns.
Both sides rested their cases on Thursday and the jury began deliberating for about two hours until U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough dismissed them for the day.
On Friday, the jury remained in deliberation for the entire day as the parties awaited a verdict.
McDonough informed both parties that at 3:22 p.m. on Friday he had received a note from the jury stating, “We are unable to reach a unanimous decision.”
In response, the judge told the lawyers and litigants, “I’m not panicked. Some things take a little longer.”
Whiting’s attorney Van Irion told the judge that he had been authorized by Whiting to state that if the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision by the end of Friday, his client would accept a hung jury. However, the city’s attorney Dan Pilkington said he was not interested in trying the case again and preferred for the jury to reach a decision.
The jury continued to deliberate for another hour before the judge dismissed them for the day. McDonough advised that the trial would resume at 9 a.m. today after a three-day recess due to a long holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.