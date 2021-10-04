The Meigs County Consolidated High School Class of 1981 will hold its 40th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. A meal will be served from 6-7 p.m. at a cost of $10 per plate.
The reunion will be held at Tim Dixon’s barn, located at 203 Upper Concord Road in Ten Mile — the same location as the last reunion.
RSVP by Oct. 9 by calling Karen King Davis at 423-309-7585 or Claudia Bivens Newman at 423-507-7748. You may call these numbers for more information, as well.
•
Friends of the Meigs-Decatur Public Library will hold a book sale on October 6, 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-6 p.m. at the library, located at 120 E. Memorial Drive on the county square.
Hardback books, paperback books, DVDs, CD books, and puzzles will be available.
Proceeds go toward funding library activities and buying new items.
•
The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced its search for program instructors.
The Parks and Recreation Department would like to expand its offerings and encourage qualified instructors to apply to teach their craft. Program proposal applications are available online at the City of Athens website, www.athenstn.gov/parks
“We have a lot of great usable space, and we live in such a talented community, we want them to propose their program ideas for some future recreation programs. Our goal is to provide great recreation opportunities that our community is looking for. If you are looking to teach fitness classes, basket weaving, or any other specialty, I encourage you to send in your proposal,” stated Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The next session of the Athens City Council’s Council Night Out series is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m., at the playground next to North City Elementary School.
The series is an ongoing initiative of events set in neighborhoods across the city that seek to bring the community together with their elected council members.
For questions regarding the Council Night Out event, contact the Office of the City Manager at 423-744-2700, option 9.
•
Troop 118 of Keith Memorial United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru popcorn event today from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church.
If you are unable to come during these hours, visit your local Food City to support the troops that will be selling popcorn each weekend.
For more information, call Holly Currier at 423-462-4198.
•
MyRide McMinn and the McMinn Senior Activity Center are seeking to make it easier for local senior citizens to travel from place to place with a new transportation program in McMinn County.
Beginning in October, MyRide McMinn is set to provide assisted door-to-door transportation services to the region’s residents age 60 and above in an effort to bring the community additional independence and an improved quality of life.
MyRide McMinn is a senior-friendly volunteer transportation service made possible with the support of volunteer drivers who use their personal vehicles to carry McMinn County seniors to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments, banks, as well as grocery and drug stores.
Rides are provided Monday through Friday and priority is given to those needing transportation to doctor and medical appointments.
Riders will pay a $25 annual membership fee and then pay a small fee for the first-round trip and a $1 fee for each additional stop. For seniors who are unable to afford the annual membership fee, MyRide McMinn will offer a scholarship program.
All MyRide McMinn volunteer drivers must have a valid Tennessee license, a clean driving record and proof of insurance. Additionally, MyRide volunteers are covered under additional auto, medical and liability insurance for volunteers. Drivers are also safeguarded by state and federal volunteer protection laws.
For more information on MyRide McMinn, call the McMinn Senior Activity Center at 423-745-6830.
•
The annual meeting of McMinn County High School Class of 1958 will not be held this year.
The meeting is being delayed due to COVID restrictions. The meeting will be held in the fall of 2022.
