While jobs are beginning to get filled and the unemployment rate is low, there is still local concern over lack of interest in people filling job openings locally.
During last week's Athens City Council study session, McMinn County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Lindsey Ferguson noted that the EDA's job fair in July was successful, but there are still concerns about the workforce.
MCEDA partners with the American Job Center, Cleveland State Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Tennessee Wesleyan University for the job fair each year. Ferguson noted that there were more than 40 employers and education providers present for it and 154 job seekers were officially recorded.
"That was the number of people who actually registered with us," Ferguson said. "There's always a few who slip through the cracks and don't want to sign in or don't want to wait in line."
Even without counting any additional people, she said July's fair set a record.
"That's a record attendance for us," she said. "I feel that was a positive turnout and there were some people who were placed with jobs that day and have since been hired."
Ferguson said she is encouraged by the turnout because the post-COVID-19 pandemic lull in people being willing to fill job openings is persisting.
"That's an ongoing concern for us as well - we're still in that workforce crisis, we're still in the great resignation," she said. "Some people are just choosing not to return to the workforce."
Her hope is this is a sign for the better, however.
"We can host the job fair, but we can't make people apply for the jobs," she noted. "Our employers are there, they need the bodies, but can we get the people to actually come and show interest? I'm proud we were able to bring some people to fill those positions."
Council Member Frances Witt McMahan asked Ferguson if the lack of interest in job seeking is affecting the interest level of industries the EDA is attempting to lure to McMinn County.
"That is a concern, but we're not unique to that situation," Ferguson responded. "When we're trying to recruit someone, workforce is the number one concern. How are we going to recruit those people, how are we going to train those people, what are the educational opportunities for those people? Those initiatives are already here."
She added that the next big workforce initiative is coming up later this month as part of a roundtable between U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee), U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) and local business and industry representatives. It is currently set for Aug. 25, but Ferguson wasn't sure on a location at the time.
"They're going to be talking about the challenges facing our community - workforce, supply chain issues, inflation and other topics of that sort," she said. "It'll be good to bring business and industry leaders in our community together so they can hear those concerns."
