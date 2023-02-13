It was love at first sight for Chuck Jackson one Sunday morning when he laid eyes on his future wife, Kathi.
Chuck and his family were visiting Kathi’s church in 1968 when Kathi, the pianist, made her appearance before the congregation.
“When I walked into the sanctuary to take my seat at the piano, he said he said to himself, ‘That’s the girl I’m going to marry,’” Kathi recalled.
After four years of dating, that prediction came to pass, as the two were wed on Dec. 16, 1972. Chuck was originally from Kentucky and Kathi from Mississippi and the couple married in Vickburg, Miss. in a “beautiful Christmas wedding.”
Once united, the couple decided to settle down in Athens because of a job situation and this was the halfway point between the two sets of families. Chuck worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) until retirement and Kathi has run a gift shop throughout their marriage.
Since his retirement, Chuck has enjoyed collecting books and the two spend time gardening together. They have two children — Kimberly Wigley of Chesterton, Ind. and Jason Jackson of Maryville — as well as two grandchildren.
They are members of Antioch Baptist Church and they said it is that faith that has made their marriage special.
“Our love for God first and our respect for each other,” she said when asked what makes their relationship unique.
