After the August elections, it was decided that Meigs County will have a new mayor.
As one familiar face in Bill James prepares to exit the role, another will step into it as Decatur Fire Chief Eddie Jewell was elected.
According to Jewell, he feels a bit overwhelmed early on.
“I worked at this a little over a year now and I have thought about what it would be like and what kind of changes I could be a part of as far as county government is concerned but it seemed like it was a long ways off until election night and now it feels like ‘what am I going to do,’” Jewell said. “I’m kind of tipping my toes into uncharted waters and a little overwhelmed.”
Jewell said he decided to run for the position because the timing felt right for him to do so.
“I have always been interested in local politics but I knew Mayor Bill James was getting up in years and had discussed retiring,” Jewell stated. “That is what piqued my interest and made me believe the timing was good. Typically when we get good people in the right spots they don’t normally have opposition, so I thought if Bill decided to retire and we get another good mayor in office the position may not open up again for a long time.”
His current plan is to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.
“We have a couple of new county commissioners and of course myself being new to the commission so I’m going to try to ensure a smooth transition and get communications open between the commissioners to make sure they communicate well with each other and I would like to start having our meetings shared online,” he said. “I think we have a county web page that is being developed and I hope I’m going to get to be a part of that because I would like to see our commissioners’ contact information along with mine available on that website so if somebody wanted to e-mail a commissioner with their concerns they can do so or if they wanted to watch a meeting that they couldn’t attend they would be able to go to the website and watch the meetings they missed ... I think this would make us all a little more accountable and will connect us with our constituents a lot better.”
Jewell has lived in Meigs County his entire life and is a third generation resident of Meigs County.
His career path consisted of working for the Southeast Human Resources Agency, a probation officer and currently serving as juvenile services director. In addition to those positions, Jewell has served as the Decatur fire chief for around 36 years and has been a member of the department for 38 years.
“My duties as the fire chief are mostly administrative and I don’t have set hours to clock in and clock out so I plan to continue serving as fire chief while being the county mayor,” Jewell said. “The fire chief position kind of defines me. That is what people know me as and I believe that one of the things that helped get me elected was if you call 911 I show up. I had worked on an ambulance for many years and I just had the opportunity to help people in their darkest hour and I just hope that I made a good impression on some of them.”
His last day serving as a probation officer will be Aug. 31 as he swaps over to being the county mayor fulltime.
“I think the skills I have acquired over my career history will help me because as fire chief I have administrator experience for over 30 years and with being a juvenile services director I’m experienced working with budgets, securing over $3 million in grants for emergency services and at risk youth, so I’m comfortable in that perspective,” he noted. “I’ve also had to work with elected officials a lot as the fire chief because I had to attend every county meeting over the years and I have had to live off of a budget for 30 years so I think that will give me a bit of an edge to the mayor role because I’m already familiar with local government.”
Jewell attended Cleveland State Community College and the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, however he did not graduate from UTC. He attended the state fire academy to receive all of his firefighting credentials and received all of his emergency medical credentials as an advanced EMT at Chattanooga State.
“I believe community involvement will be key to me being successful,” he expressed. “I need to be accessible to anyone who wants to reach out to me and that is going to involve going to chamber of commerce meetings, serving on committees and advisory boards, I just want to be involved in the community.”
He stated that he is passionate about the senior citizens in the community and would like to see more programs to benefit their livelihood.
“We are becoming a retirement mecca,” he stated. “We have a lot of people who have bought lake homes and they are retirees from Chattanooga and other places. I would like to provide them a senior center where they could come in, fellowship and do things together. We already have that in place but I would like to expand it if I could.”
Jewell expressed his gratitude to everyone for electing him into the mayor position.
“I know that we live in a red state and Meigs County is a red county where Trump won by over 80% and here a lone Democrat comes in and beats a two termed incumbent who was a retired football coach and I can’t express how humble that makes me feel,” Jewell said. “I was put in office by a bunch of Republicans and it was very humbling to know that with the nation as it is right now with a very unpopular president that the people in my little community looked past the political parties and voted for me because they believed that I was the best person for the job. It is very humbling and I will never forget it.”
