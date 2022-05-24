University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Tyler Forrest has been selected to serve as president of Tennessee Wesleyan University.
The appointment was announced last week by TWU, where Forrest will assume his new role on July 1.
UTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle has appointed a search committee to fill the position being vacated by Forrest. UTC Vice Chancellor for Information Technology Vicki Farnsworth will chair the search committee and serve as interim vice chancellor for finance and administration during the national search. Parker Executive Search will support the process, which is expected to fill the position before the end of the year.
Forrest is a three-time graduate of UTC and a former president of the UTC student body. He has been a member of university administration for the last 12 years. He is a native of Athens, where he and his wife, Emily, live with their two young children. Emily is also a graduate of UTC and a former university administrator.
“Dr. Forrest’s departure obviously leaves a big hole for us to fill,” Angle said. “He has been an exceptional leader and a valued partner as we have navigated the pandemic, significant capital projects and a variety of challenges and opportunities here in Chattanooga.”
Angle also commended Forrest on the example he has set: “Anybody who knows him recognizes not only his competence but his integrity and commitment to servant leadership. He has made a positive contribution to our culture and to the success of our students, and I know he will make a significant impact in Athens, as well.”
Founded in 1857, Tennessee Wesleyan was the Athens branch campus of the University of Chattanooga (UTC’s predecessor) from 1889 to 1925. The university is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and serves approximately 1,200 students in more than 30 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
“When I walked onto the UTC campus 16 years ago, I could have never imagined the opportunities that were to come for me to serve this outstanding institution,” Forrest said. “I am particularly grateful for the support that both Drs. Steve Angle and Richard Brown have given me through the years, in addition to the tremendous opportunity to work with an outstanding team. Although my time of working at UTC is coming to a close, both Emily and I will remain proud alums and look forward to closely following all the good things happening on the campus.”
The UTC vice chancellor for finance and administration is the institution’s chief financial officer and responsible for a portfolio including budget, finance, facilities, security and risk management and human resources.
The UTC annual budget is approximately $230 million, and the state of Tennessee recently approved more than $110 million in additional funding for UTC capital projects during the coming fiscal year.
“Our amazing campus is going to get even better,” Angle said, “and our new vice chancellor will play a crucial role in helping to manage that ongoing transformation.”
Angle also noted the leadership team within the division Forrest has led: “We have a wonderful team of diverse leaders in place, and I know that Vice Chancellor Farnsworth will work with them to sustain the momentum we have enjoyed.”
