A routine traffic stop in Etowah led to the arrest of a man and the seizure of several narcotics, including heroin and MDMA.
On March 29, Etowah Police Officer Beau Swafford was conducting “stationary radar” on South Tennessee Avenue around 10th Street when he reportedly observed a white Chevrolet Malibu pass by his vehicle with no passenger headlight.
Swafford reportedly initiated a traffic stop, prompting the vehicle to pull over on 10th Street at Ohio Avenue.
After approaching the vehicle, Swafford discovered the driver — identified as Joseph Burgess, 42, of Niota — reportedly did not have a valid driver’s license due to it having been revoked on a previous DUI offense in 2018.
According to the report, Swafford requested to search the vehicle and the driver agreed.
Swafford was then joined by another officer for the search through the vehicle, at which point they allegedly found a baggie that contained a white crystal-like substance Swafford believed to be methamphetamine between the driver’s door and the driver’s seat.
The baggie weighed approximately 1.9 grams, according to the report, and is suspected of being used for resale due to the scales that were allegedly found in the vehicle as well.
Swafford stated in his report that he searched Burgess after finding the baggie and scales in the vehicle.
That allegedly led to the discovery of a small golden box on him that supposedly contained several different types of tablets and pills.
Among the contents of the box were three Oxycodone, 20 Alprazolam 2mg, two Alprazolam 0.5mg, and three tablets he believed to be MDMA.
Further investigation into what Burgess had on his person supposedly led to Swafford finding a baggie containing 0.1 grams of heroin, along with six more unknown tablets and $980.
Swafford reported that he believed, due to the confiscated evidence along with the amount of cash on Burgess, that the drugs and pills were being used for resale.
The vehicle was towed from the scene to the Etowah impound lot and Burgess was placed under arrest and booked into the McMinn County Justice Center on charges of possession of a Schedule IV drug for resale, driving on a revoked license, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug for resale
