The United Way will combine its annual Campaign Kickoff Breakfast and Day of Caring together this year.
The breakfast will start at 8 a.m. at the McMinn Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Aug. 26.
According to the United Way, people are welcome to attend the kickoff breakfast or participate in both the breakfast and Day of Caring.
“Day of Caring gives people in our community the opportunity to see their United Way contributions at work,” stated a news release from the United Way. “It is our biggest volunteer day of the year and our partner agencies are able to complete projects that normally can’t be done due to lack of funds or understaffing. You don’t need special skills because there will be projects for all skill levels. If you are skilled, please let us know as you might be just the person to help meet the needs of a local agency.”
The projects range from yard work, landscaping, painting, building shelves and walls, and more.
“This is a huge help for our partner agencies to tackle projects that cannot be done due to lack of funds, manpower or simply time,” said United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties President/CEO Paige Zabo. “It is the best day of the year for United Way.”
The Day of Caring will start immediately after the campaign kickoff breakfast.
“Everyone will gather at the senior center at 8 a.m. and there will be a grab and go breakfast provided by Starr Regional Medical Center,” Zabo noted. “We will have a few words from our campaign co-chairs and then everyone will probably head out around 8:45 to go to their assigned projects.”
There are no age requirements for anyone who would like to volunteer during the Day of Caring.
“If anyone wants to volunteer that is under the age of 18, they have to be accompanied by an adult,” Zabo stated. “If you have a special skillset please put that on the registration form as we might have something that needs your attention and we would like to place you on the right project.”
Those who are interested in volunteering can register at https://www.uwmcminn-meigs.com/vol unteer-2021-day-caring-thursday-august-26-2021, text DAYOFCAR ING to 313131 or call the United Way office at 745-9606.
Zabo encouraged those interested in volunteering to register before Aug. 18 to be guaranteed a Day of Caring T-shirt.
“This is a great way to kick off our annual fundraising campaign. We have a great team of campaign volunteers led by Andrew Kimball and Whitney Kimball Coe and the President’s Council Leadership Giving led by Grant and Bridget Willhite,” Zabo said. “It is a wonderful day of the community coming together, lots of volunteers and we just appreciate all of them. We hope to have a lot this year, especially since we had to spread this out over a week last year, so we are anxious and ready to be back to doing this in one day.”
