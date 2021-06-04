The Town of Calhoun has cancelled the River Town Festival for this year.
The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdowns, but according to Calhoun Town Manager Joe Bryan, the reason for the cancellation is different this year.
“COVID-19 had a small part in cancelling this year’s River Town Festival, however the main reason was because several renovations are to take place at the park this summer and finding a time period was difficult,” Bryan said. “The park and pavilion are already reserved 20 days each month May through September. A two week period in July will be reserved to reseal the pavillion ceiling, add in ground electrical outlets around the park, and add new drainage tiles with catch basins to divert rainwater.”
He noted the town fully anticipates reopening the River Town Festival in July of next year along with some changes to the events.
“More water events and competetions will be added to the events at the river. In addition visitors to the festival will be offered guided tours of the Hiwassee Backwaters,” noted Bryan. “The town hopes to have a greenway added to this site with canoe/kayak access. The area covers 18 acres within the town limits.”
Bryan expressed the imporatance the annual event has to the Town of Calhoun.
“River Town Festival brings the history and beauty of the Hiwassee River to the public,” he expressed. “Calhoun is the only town in McMinn County with river access. Calhoun is a Hiwassee Blueway Access Point. The festival gives local organizations the opportunity for local fundraisers and charities and the festival brings many visitors to Calhoun to experience small town life.”
He believes the pandemic has built up a lot of anticipation for the citizens of Calhoun to host the event.
“COVID-19 has interrupted the lives of many people. Residents of Calhoun are ready to get back to hosting a wide variety of events at the park including the festival, music and movie nights,” Bryan noted. “Some smaller public events will take place this summer all following COVID guidelines.”
Bryan encourages the citizens of Calhoun along with any future visitors to the River Town Festival to anticipate it next year.
“A bigger and better River Town Festival is in store for 2022,” he expressed. “Our hope is that COVID will be contained and everyone will feel safe to return to public events.”
