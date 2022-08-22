Meigs County emergency services officials received a visit from the State Fire Marshall’s Office Friday to recognize them for their service.
Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley was in Decatur on Friday where he visited with Meigs County Emergency Services Director Tony Finnell and Meigs County Emergency Services Fire and Rescue Chief David Crittenden.
Farley explained to Finnell and Crittenden that the reason for his visit was to meet the departments “face to face” and see what they were in need of.
“I’m one of you,” Farley said. “I’m a retired fire chief from Murfreesboro and I have served four years on the county commission and served in public safety. The volunteer fire service is very dear to my heart and I was blessed to be able to get paid to work for a fire department and that is what we are wanting to do here.”
Finnell agreed with Farley’s sentiment and expressed his thoughts on his position as director.
“I tell people that I’m the luckiest man alive because I actually get paid to do something that I love to do and that is take care of people,” Finnell expressed. “This office has done that and we have volunteers that do a lot and try to keep up with training but volunteers are hard to come by to get ones that will stay.”
Farley noted that this year’s budget has $5 million in grant money available to be applied for in November and he also informed them of the educational incentive program.
“The educational incentive program that was put in place also allows a volunteer firefighter $600 a year in hopes of retaining volunteers,” Farley stated.
Farley stated that due to his unique work experiences he understands the process from both the fire department’s view and a politician’s view.
Finnell stated that things have been rough due to the number of emergencies the county has encountered.
“The value of the volunteer is becoming greater and greater,” He noted. “We have had a few come aboard and trying to retain them is tough but the need is more than ever.”
Farley asked Finnell if there were any additional needs the department was looking for.
“I’ll tell you what, we are very blessed in Meigs County because when we started the volunteer fire department, our county government helped us,” Finnell said. “We didn’t branch out into each little community and try to sell hot dogs to keep the lights on. The county government really stood up and they have been standing for several years. There is always more need for funds but at the same time we don’t have to sell stuff to keep our lights burning, they have taken great care of us and that is a big deal for a small county like Meigs. We like to give it back to them in return by having an all service agency with firefighters, first responders, rescue and EMS personnel. We are joined at the hip here and it works well for us.”
