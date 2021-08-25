Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is set to host its 30th annual Cherokee Fall Festival Sept. 11-12.
The event is currently scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on both days and will go until 4 p.m.
According to a press release sent by the museum, visitors will have the opportunity to “step back in time to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, and music and dance.
“In the museum, there will be demonstrations of the 1800s Acorn Printing Press, printing the special bicentennial Cherokee Syllabary,” the release continued. “A blacksmith will be doing on-site demonstrations in the shop both days. Other demonstrations and displays will include Cherokee life in 1700s and a Civil War encampment. There will also be a Civil War battle re-enactment at 2 p.m.”
The theme for the fall festival this year is “Celebrating 200 years of Cherokee Literacy.”
“Visitors will be able to meet and talk with Cherokees from the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina,” the press release stated. “Special entertainment will be provided by the Warrior Dancers of Ani-Kituhwa, who are the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians’ official ambassadors. Guests can check out the reconstructed 1800s dog-trot log cabin, meet and chat with Miss Cherokee, and have your name written in Cherokee. There will also be Cherokee cooking demonstrations and Civil War gun display, posters from Cherokee Elementary school, darts, beads, talking sticks, face painting, free Cherokee name cards for children, and a children’s blowgun competition and an adult blowgun competition on both days. Traditional Indian fry bread, Indian tacos, and other food and drinks will be sold.”
The event is funded in part by Tennessee Arts Commission Rural Arts Program Grant and the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.
Charlie Rhodarmer, the manager/director of Sequoyah Birthplace Museum, believes the festival is important as a time to experience Cherokee history and culture.
“We have the warriors come out and demonstrate the different ceremonial dances along with the social dances and then we have a number of the warriors who set up a living history area so people can ask them about their history, clothing, customs and more,” Rhodarmer said. “People who have an interest in Cherokee history or culture can come out and actually speak to living Cherokee historians.”
The festival was originally started 30 years ago as a fundraiser for the museum.
“As the years have gone by we have managed to diversify our income, so the festival still helps raise funds for the museum, but our goal for the festival now is just to educate and teach people about the Cherokee that live here at Tennessee Overhill and about their culture and way of life,” he noted. “Before COVID, we would roughly have about 1,000 people a day come through, but last year, because of COVID, we had a virtual festival ... This year we will require masks in the building and we follow the guidelines of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians. We are owned and operated by the Eastern Band so we follow their guidelines. During the festival we will ask people to socially distance, which we have a big site and we will be sanitizing the restrooms and more.”
The theme is to show the importance of being able to record history and thoughts to keep a record for future generations.
“When you go back to the 1800s there were several missionaries that were trying to create a phonetic Cherokee writing system and most of their goals were to translate the Bible,” Rhodarmer said. “One of the reverends at the time was trying to create a writing system when he heard there was a Cherokee that created one, so he dropped everything and went to learn what Sequoyah had created. That reverend is also very important in the history of the Cherokee during the removal. He was arrested, tried and sent to prison for not taking the oath to the State of Georgia.
“There will also be a Civil War re-enactment of the Battle of Tamale which is a battle that the Cherokees were actually involved in and that battle was held about three miles from where the museum is located,” he continued. “So we will have different demonstrations ... There have been many battles throughout Tennessee, so that is another aspect that we are interpreting about Cherokee history.”
Tickets for the event will be $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 13-18, while children 12 and under will be admitted for free.
A family rate of $25 will also be available for purchase.
For more information about the festival, contact the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum at 423-884-6246.
