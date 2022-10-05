An inmate of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department escaped the county jail Sunday. He was taken back into custody on Tuesday.
According to Meigs County Sheriff Jackie Melton, an inmate escaped the county jail around 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
“A corrections officer was taking inmates from D Block to the recreation yard,” Melton said. “While doing so, inmate Dustin Cody Miller went under the fence in the recreation yard with the help of other inmates.”
Melton stated that charges have been filed against the inmates who helped Miller escape.
“Miller ran on foot onto Jones Street,” he noted, adding that “we have multiple agencies helping us.”
Melton said the feeling always was that Miller had stayed in the area.
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Department has been searching “day and night” since the incident occurred to find the individual.
“We are following all the tips and leads we get and our officers are doing a good job so far,” Melton expressed.
At just past 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Melton sent word that Miller was back in custody.
“I want to thank the following agencies for their help: TBI, U.S. Marshal’s Office, Rhea County Sheriff’s Department, McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, Chattanooga Police Department, Decatur Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department,” Melton said upon Miller’s capture.
