A city commissioner in Etowah who was filling the seat of a departed member has now moved on as well.
During the city’s regular commission meeting last Monday, Etowah Mayor Burke Garwood announced that Commissioner Diana Elrod had to resign due to moving outside of the city limits.
“Diana moved out of town. Didn’t mean to but she had to,” Garwood announced during the meeting. “She might have found something in town but once you are out, you’re out, so we are going to be short. Instead of going through the process of getting somebody in this other chair, I am going to make the suggestion that we hire her to come back on to the commission and serve until August when her term would have been up anyway.”
Garwood noted that Elrod wasn’t an elected official for the city.
“She will be doing us a favor by holding the chair while we go through the budget and everything,” he noted. “If somebody starts barking we could just have her participate in everything but vote. We need that fifth chair and we need a good head like she has, so that is what I’m proposing.”
Garwood noted that Elrod is currently staying in a place within the city limits, however her temporary leave of residency from the city caused her to forfeit her position on the commission.
“The fact is that when she went out, she went out,” he stated. “There is a case in point that could be argued that her intent was to always be here and when she had to leave she moved right back in as soon as she could find some place.”
Commissioner Jim Swayne noted that the city commission has not yet approved Elrod’s letter of resignation.
Garwood stated that he has held on to her resignation letter for the commission to vote to accept once they are ready, however the commissioners agreed to table the conversation until a future date.
Following the meeting, Garwood gave a further explanation of the situation.
According to Garwood, Elrod had sold her home in Etowah with the intent of purchasing or renting another home.
“She couldn’t. She couldn’t find one and had to get an apartment out of town,” he recalled. “It was only a short period of time and she wound up buying a building downtown that has an apartment upstairs (where she is now currently living).”
Garwood stated that Elrod always had the intent of staying in town and is currently back inside the city limits.
“Our charter says that you have to live in town, so if you move out then you are out but what I was saying is that now that she has moved back into town there is nothing that says that we can’t appoint her to the commission and let her serve until August when her term would have been up,” Garwood said. “That really helps us, so instead of having to go through a dog and pony show to try and get somebody to fill the position for four or five months we have a hot running spare that lives in town, so why not utilize her? She is a good thinker, she’s smart and if she is saying something then you better listen because she is usually right on point.”
Garwood believes the conversation of appointing Elrod will reappear during the next regular meeting.
“She wasn’t elected into the position, she was appointed the chair to begin with to finish Max Miller’s term and we are currently in budget time so we need to be responsible for the money that is coming in from the government on proper projects,” he said. “She is there and we can pick her up so that everybody wins. I told them that if anything is said about it that I’d take the blunders. This is a good decision, it is good for the city of Etowah and good for the commissioners that are there because she is somebody that we wouldn’t have to ‘catch up to speed’ — she already knows.”
