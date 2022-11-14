The City of Niota held its annual Veterans Day celebration on Friday, however this time the event featured a special twist.
In addition to celebrating and honoring the veterans during Friday’s event, the City of Niota took part in the push for establishing a new national holiday, Alex Scott Lawson Day.
“Today we are here to honor each and every veteran present and to show our deepest respect and sincerest gratitude for service and sacrifices you made for our country and for us,” said Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson. “In today’s world and the times that we live in, we understand that more often than not recognition is not shown as often as it should be to those who had made a commitment to their fellow men and country then and now.”
She noted that for some veterans, the battle didn’t end once they returned home as they still had an internal war inside them.
“We want to let you know that we honor, respect and want to support you as you continue to fight the battle within,” Anderson expressed. “Most of us are familiar with the program, 22 a Day ... Our goal here today in establishing Alex Scott Lawson Day is to bring awareness to those who are still here that need our support so they don’t become a part of the 22 a Day statistic.”
22 a Day references a Department of Veterans Affairs study that estimates 22 veterans commit suicide each day on average.
Anderson then introduced Mannetta Tucker, who is the mother of Alex Scott Lawson, to the stage.
“On March 13, 2019 our family experienced a life changing tragedy,” Tucker said. “Our youngest son, Staff Sgt. Alexander Scott Lawson, a highly trained sniper with six combat tours under his belt, ended his pain by suicide. This was a Christian, a soldier, a son, a brother, nephew, grandson and friend. Alex was so loved and so cherished and he believed in our country.”
Lawson was 32 years old when he succumbed to the negative thoughts and emotions that plagued him.
“Honoring our veterans by acknowledging their service is one way to appreciate them, but honoring them also means that we have a duty to them,” Tucker expressed. “It means we must bring awareness to the realities of combat and what our men and women continue to potentially face while they try to handle those realities. It means that we must discuss the ugliness of war.”
She noted that suicide was one “ugliness” of war and that everyone should face the stigma and learn how to better support veterans who may have those thoughts.
“Society has long tossed around the term PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) as simply a by-product of war and therefore expected,” she noted. “Our family is here today to help bring awareness to veteran suicides. We are here to tell you that no one is immune ... Alex graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville with high honors. To outsiders looking in he had it all ... What we didn’t see were the debilitating headaches, the constant pain in his shoulders and back, the ringing in his ears, the loss of joy because his body was failing him. Exercise didn’t help him, pain relievers weren’t the answer. Alex simply lost hope. He gave his all for our country and then our country didn’t offer him the help that he needed.”
She stated that Lawson shared small details about his injuries but mainly sheltered the family from the majority of his problems.
“I’ve asked myself a thousand times how I could have missed the signs. How could I not know? But I am learning that he did not want me to know,” she stated. “They do not want to burden us with their suffering. After all they are brave soldiers who wear their armor proudly ... What happens when soldiers are haunted by their experiences? By the memories of the men, women and children they have killed, the injuries they have sustained and the nightmares they carry with them all their lives?”
Tucker stated that since the day Lawson took his own life, it has become her family’s mission to raise awareness.
“Suicide happens at alarming daily rates for our veterans,” she noted. “Twenty-two suicides a day is what is reported, but in truth we believe that number is greater. Most families like ours are completely caught off guard. Suicide never entered our thoughts. We heard the news reports but you never think it’s going to happen to your family or your child.”
Calculating the math from the day her son took his life to the day of the event, she noted that 1,334 days had passed and using the 22 a day system she stated that would have equaled 29,348 veteran suicides.
“What can we do? How do we as family and friends help our soldiers, our love ones? First we need to talk about it. We must be able to say the word suicide, we must talk about the stigma, we must be able to grasp that burying our head in the sand is not working. It doesn’t go away just because we don’t talk about it,” Tucker expressed. “Suicide is real, suicide is ugly, suicide is an end to their pain. It is not intended to hurt us but to end their suffering ... We must ask the hard questions, we must check in on our veterans, we need to let them know that we will be with them so they don’t fight this internal battle alone. We need to tell them out loud that we will be lost without them. We must be ever vigilant in our fight to save our soldiers just as they have fought to provide our freedoms.”
