City Council will meet today at 5:30 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at Athens City Hall, located at 815 North Jackson St. This meeting is a special called meeting to conclude the special called meeting that began on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and will be limited to the business detailed on the Aug. 10 agenda.
City Commission will have a called meeting today at 5 p.m. at Niota City Hall. The purpose for the meeting is to discuss additional funding for a CDBG sewer grant.
