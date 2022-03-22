After being found guilty of breaking into someone’s house, a local man was recently sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
Christopher Alan Peters, 38, was found guilty of Class C felony aggravated burglary on Oct. 5, 2021, leading to a sentencing hearing earlier this month.
On March 4, Peters was sentenced in front of McMinn County Criminal Court Judge Andrew Freiberg to 10 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections as a multiple offender, meaning he must serve at least 35% of his sentence prior to being eligible for parole. He earned just over four months of pre-trial jail credit as his case worked its way through the system.
The sentence is the result of an incident that took place on Nov. 28, 2019, when McMinn County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Jason Lee and several other deputies were called out to a residence on County Road 135 in reference to a burglary in progress.
As they made their way to the residence, Lee was informed that it was Peters in the home.
When they arrived, Lee said he saw Peters sitting on the front porch and the corporal spoke to the homeowners, who said they found Peters inside their house when they arrived home.
The home owners then said they had instructed Peters to sit down and wait for the police and he complied.
Upon looking inside the house, Lee said he found “that things had been gone through and that stuff from drawers in the master bedroom were laying on the bed.”
There were also things pulled out and scattered in two other rooms as well, according to Lee.
At that point, Lee arrested Peters and charged him with aggravated burglary.
Then, during the June 2020 term of the McMinn County Grand Jury, the jurors made the decision to indict Peters with aggravated burglary. They cited that he “did unlawfully enter the habitation of (the victim) without effective consent, which was not open to the public, with intent to commit theft …”
That led to Peters’ 2021 trial and 2022 sentencing.
