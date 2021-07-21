Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram stated there are no current plans to extend the Eureka Trail into Monroe County.
In the Monday, June 7 edition of The Daily Post-Athenian, it was reported that there was some interest from the McMinn County Commission in expanding the Eureka Trail — which extends along former railroad tracks from Athens to Englewood — into Tellico Plains. During the McMinn commission’s recent strategic summit, commissioners voted on their priorities for the upcoming year and potential expansion of the trail into Monroe County received one vote — adding it to the list of priorities, but as the lowest ranked item.
However, Ingram stated that at this time there are no plans to extend the trail into Monroe County.
“We certainly see a great interest in the recreation and nature part and we totally support the Eureka Trail in the McMinn County side, however we have received many calls, visits and a rather lengthy petition from property owners, especially in the area where McMinn and Monroe would join, against the Eureka Trail because it would come across their property,” Ingram said. “They are very concerned about things like litter, trespassing and things of that nature and I certainly stand behind the property owners.”
He believes the topic of having the Eureka Trail enter the county could be a good topic years into the future, however as for now he doesn’t believe it would be the best use of taxpayer money.
He noted it had been a few years since the topic of the trail entering Monroe County has come up.
“It is not a dead issue and I think the idea is great but I think it needs to be done correctly,” he expressed. “We want everyone who would be involved in the project to come out a winner.”
He wished to re-emphasize his support to the property owners who would be affected by the trail.
“To all property owners, especially those on the south end of Monroe County, that we completely support the property owners,” Ingram said. “We also support the property owners’ rights and privileges and that is what we are going to stand for as a county.”
Ingram stated that he wasn’t opposed to the idea of the Eureka Trail as a whole.
“McMinn County has done a tremendous job with it but I think it crosses more private land owners in Monroe County and it is much more complicated,” Ingram said. “If we could bring everybody to the table at the right time and with the right finances then I think we can look at it again in the future.”
