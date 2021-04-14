The City of Athens has been named a Tree City USA recipient for the 40th consecutive time this year.
According to Athens Parks and Recreations Director Austin Fesmire, being the recipient this year means that the City of Athens was “forward thinking” 40 years ago.
“Brad Chambers, who was the director before me, saw that program when it was in its infancy and decided to join,” he recalled. “Now we are so far ahead of any large city across the south and across the United States ... I have had larger cities call and ask ‘why can’t we be like you?’ and that is what I think is important to Athens is that people can look out here and say that we have held a standard of excellence in urban forestry for 40 years.”
He noted there were only a few cities in the United States that could claim that.
“To Athens this is very important, environmentally and economically, it is important for stress relief, for shade, it is important for so many things that it touches downtown,” he expressed. “Over the years it has also meant a lot to school children ... A lot of them have had fun learning about the environment and more ... It has become more important now than it was 40 years ago because people now understand the significance of global warming and the effects that cutting trees down have.”
He believes one of the other benefits this program offers to the community is national and regional recognition.
“One of the most important things, I believe, in getting to do the paper work every year is that it shows that Athens is serious about the urban forestry program and the effects it has on the community,” Fesmire said. “I see that more and more as we continue to do the downtown master planning and the role that trees play in revitalizing an area.”
Fesmire said that it was a privilege for him to keep the program going.
“There are not a lot of things, if you look around, that are 40 years old through continuous years, and we did not do this alone,” he expressed. “We have joined programs with some really great partners ... We all have done this together because it is the field that we work in and what we consider a priority to everybody.”
Sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters, Tree City USA provides direction, technical assistance, public attention and national recognition for urban and community forestry programs in thousands of towns and cities that more than 135 million Americans call home.
