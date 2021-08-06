The United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, along with their partner agencies, has been seeing more need for assistance due to the pandemic.
According to United Way President Paige Zabo, they are still helping the community recover even as shutdowns restrictions have lifted.
“We are still in the middle of a pandemic and they continue to see me, especially in rent and utility assistance,” Zabo said. “There has been a little bit of an uptick in that due to people who have gotten sick with COVID or are starting to get sick with COVID again. They have been out of work for three or four weeks or they have had a family member that has been out, so there has been an increase in that.”
The United Way has an emergency rent and mortgage assistance program, which is a first for the organization.
“That is for anyone who is in arrears with their rent or mortgage due to COVID whether that has been from being out sick, missing work, being laid off or having to quarantine,” she noted. “Whatever the situation may be. We are actually giving direct assistance. We have a program that we are doing that was set up through an anonymous donation and they requested that we do that, so we expect to see more applications for that once the eviction moratorium is lifted which I think has been extended until September.”
Applications for the Emergency COVID-19 Rent and Mortgage Assistance can be picked up at the Athens-McMinn Family YMCA and Coordinated Charities.
Another method of obtaining the application is to download it from their website at www.uwmcminn-meigs.com
United Way still has its relief and recovery fund, which officials have been using to provide assistance.
“People who are not insured still need the Good Faith Clinic, for example, so things that we (United Way and their partner agencies) have been doing before the pandemic are still going on,” she expressed. “We have been able to help Table Graces with their increase in need of food for their food bank. There are a lot of food insecurities, mental health issues and with school starting back right now there may be other issues arise, but we have been able to help not only our partner agencies but agencies around the community, but it is still an ongoing battle.”
She believes the pandemic has had the largest impact on the ALICE population in the community.
“The ALICE population encompasses those who are employed that are barely able to meet basic needs. They are one emergency away from going into poverty,” she noted. “I think they were impacted the most and a lot of them are essential workers. They might have been working in grocery stores and if they had to miss work that would put them into poverty.”
Zabo said their focus has been on emergency relief for people impacted by COVID-19.
“Because of our donors we were able to do that,” Zabo said. “We were able to set up a COVID relief and recovery fund. When the tornado hit we got that organized, then the pandemic, and now the fire at the education foundation, so we have been able to help them recover from that and we are just doing what we do every day. We are still showing up and that is thanks to our donors and to this community that we are able to do that.”
