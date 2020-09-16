With a new city commission now fully in place, a familiar face has been appointed as Englewood’s new town manager.
With the position vacant, the topic of appointing a new town manager was brought up early in Monday’s regular commission meeting and Englewood’s new mayor, Tony Hawn, recommended someone who has previously held the position.
“As most of you know I had Joe Cline in the position of public works director and I would like to recommend him for the position of town manager,” Hawn said.
After receiving a motion from Commissioner Chris Cochran, a roll call vote ensued with all in approval of accepting Cline as the new town manager with the exception of Commissioner Tim Casteel.
According to Hawn, Cline was nominated for the position due to his past experience with the job.
“He was the town manager when I was the mayor before and he did an excellent job,” said Hawn after the meeting. “He knows the ins and outs of the business and he was my first choice.”
Cline stated that he felt “humbled” by being nominated for the position during the meeting.
“I have lived here most of my life and I certainly want to help Englewood any way that I can,” Cline expressed. “Hopefully we can get a little calmness and stability back in the operation.”
He believes his previous work experience will help him with his job performance as the new town manager.
“Prior to me being town manager, I worked as the public works director here for several years, then I left and went to North Carolina as utilities director .... I think my experience will definitely be a plus,” he stated. “If the citizens have any concerns or any issues I’ll definitely have an open door. They can start addressing to me starting tomorrow (Tuesday) and we will take care of them in any way that we can.”
Cline was previously selected to be the town manager in August of 2015.
During that time, Hawn and commissioners Jerry Shirk and Wes Atwell unanimously voted to promote Cline from waster and wastewater superintendent to town manager.
Just over a year later, in September of 2016, the commissioners at the time attempted to remove Cline from his position.
Cline’s removal from the position was brought up by the commission consisting of then-Mayor James Cox and then-commissioners Buford Hackler, Jason Hitt and Shawn Martin (who currently serves on the board).
By the end of that meeting, however, Cline maintained his position with a 2-2 vote with Cox and Hackler voting to remove Cline and Hitt and Martin voting against the motion to remove him.
One month later, however, Cline was removed from the town manager position during the monthly commission meeting in October of 2016 while he was out for vacation.
Former Commissioner Gene Coleman made the motion to terminate Cline, Hackler seconded it and Martin was the only dissenter.
