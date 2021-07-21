The Tennessee Department of Health and community organizations across the state plan to join together for the third consecutive year to participate in the Red Sand Project during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, recognized July 26-31.
The Red Sand Project is a participatory art installment designed to shed light on human trafficking. The red sand is used to draw attention to the human trafficking victims that fall through the cracks of society every day.
In 2019, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 11,500 trafficking situations, with 180 cases reported in Tennessee.
Counties across the state will be participating in the Red Sand Project by pouring natural, non-toxic red sand in sidewalk cracks, creating yard signs, and many other creative demonstrations throughout their communities. To find a Red Sand Project event nearby, reach out to the local health department or visit the local welcome center.
“Addressing human trafficking is a priority in Tennessee,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “It is important we raise awareness of human trafficking through initiatives such as this because victims can experience significant trauma that has lasting impacts on them and their families.”
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is a demand-driven crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex acts, particularly targeting women and children. Human trafficking is also one of the fastest growing criminal industries in the country, with cases reported in all 50 states.
“Human trafficking must be stopped,” said Tennessee Department of Health Family Health and Wellness Division Deputy Medical Director Denise Werner, MD. “By increasing awareness of this hidden crime that can happen in our own communities Tennesseans can make a difference in the lives of victims of human trafficking.”
Anyone who is aware of someone who needs help to escape trafficking can contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.
Anyone who suspects they have come into contact with a victim of human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233722. Hotline staff members will identify resources in the local community.
For more information on human trafficking and the hotline, visit https://humantraffickinghotline.org/
Learn more about the Red Sand Project at https://red sandproject.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.