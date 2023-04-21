The City of Niota is set to host its 6th annual Train Show with this year’s event planned to be larger than in previous years.
According to Niota Mayor Lois Preece, the event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m. 4 p.m. at the Niota Depot.
“We will have more layouts this year than last year,” Preece said. “We will have a ride out front for the kids; we will have food available both days; a lot of train related merchandise such as T-shirts and other things; a speaker on Saturday, Ralph Dewitt, who will speak mainly about the Niota railroad; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday we will have a presentation on the history of the railroad in McMinn County.”
Additionally the event will also feature model train related items available for purchase to those who would like to expand their own models.
“I’m always glad to see this event come around,” Preece expressed. “This will be our sixth year. If you are interested in model railroading, this is a good place to come to in order to find things to complete your setup.”
This event has steadily grown over the years since its original debut.
“I’m really pleased to see the growth and we will have new participants this year who plan to set up their displays,” Preece said. “This event has captured the attention of people of all ages. Little kids like to look at the trains and the adults enjoy setting up the models and learning the history of the railroad.”
Those who are interested in participating in the event by displaying their own model train or being a vendor can do so by calling Niota City Hall at 423-568-2584 by Thursday, April 27.
“The event is free to the public and there is no fee for displays, however tables will be $20 apiece,” Preece said. “We hope everyone will put this event on their calendars and come.”
In addition to the train show, the City of Niota is currently planning a series of other events that are planned to kick off soon.
“The second Friday in May we will be starting our food truck and music event,” she noted. “We will have food trucks here from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and we will have music playing on the stage starting at 6 p.m. You’ll need to bring your lawn chairs but we hope people will enjoy the day.”
June 10 will also feature the 2nd annual Tea at the Depot event, which is a ticketed event available for purchase at the Niota Depot.
Additionally, the Niota Gift Shop in the old Niota Library will be open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., however currently the gift shop is closed for a “couple of weeks” while the city adds a porch to the structure.
