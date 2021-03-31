McMinn County has resumed its annual tradition of honoring veterans of the Vietnam War.
The county celebrated Vietnam Veterans Day on Monday at the Niota Depot. The event was cancelled last year following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The keynote speaker for the event was U.S. Navy Veteran Gary Moore.
“I am lucky enough to be a member of one of the best fraternities in the world — that’s a veteran,” said Moore, who enlisted in the Navy at age 17 in April 1965.
Moore was eventually assigned to serve on a ship stationed at the U.S. Naval Base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Within months, he and his shipmates were deployed to Vietnam.
“It was a wake-up call. I didn’t know what to expect. I did a lot of growing from ’65 to ’68,” said Moore.
Moore first worked at a ship refueling station in the Philippines. His next assignment was aboard the USS Tanner — a geographical survey ship.
“That’s when we got up close and personal with Vietnam,” he recalled.
The USS Tanner deployed patrol boats that cruised through rivers in Vietnam. Landing parties would come ashore to set up communications towers on beaches and islands in order for the patrol boat to relay information back to the USS Tanner.
“The opportunity that I had to learn a trade was good,” said Moore, who was a pipe-fitter and welder and performed damage control during the war.
“The experiences I had were unforgettable,” he continued. “I appreciated — I didn’t then, I do now — the men that I served with.”
Moore spoke about his struggles with drinking following his return from active duty. He thanked the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for helping him overcome this struggle several years later in a VA hospital in Brentwood, Calif., where he spent nearly two years.
“They got me dried out, got me educated and put me to work,” explained Moore.
He trained to become a typewriter technician and went to work for Royal Typewriter Company in October 1972.
“Oct. 2, 1972 was also the last day I ever had a drink,” he said.
“I appreciate every one of you veterans that are here,” Moore said in conclusion. “You have done more for me personally than I’ve done for myself and I thank you, and I’m proud to say that I am one of the members of your organization.”
Niota City Recorder Jeannie Anderson was next to the podium. She shared a tearful tribute for her father, John Ernest Anderson, who served as a scout pilot in the Vietnam War. On July 21, 1969 — four months to the day after he arrived in Vietnam — he lost his life when his plane went down.
“What only a very few people knew at the time was that back at home in the United States, in June of 1969, his daughter was born and was placed through adoption into a wonderful, loving home,” said Anderson. “And now today, I, Jeannie Anderson, stand before you to honor my father and his service and his sacrifice.”
In May 2006, Anderson was invited to take a military tour of Vietnam alongside many of her father’s fellow service members.
“I wanted to understand who he was; to understand what I was never taught in school history classes; to understand why he went and why his and the sacrifices of so many others really mattered; and to stand where he once stood,” she said.
This trip inspired Anderson to write an article based on her experience. She read the article to the audience at Monday’s event.
The article read, in part: “It would be a 16-day military historical tour for those who had gone some 30 years before to fight a war, only this time, no camouflage, no weapons, no survival training would be needed. This time, these retired soldiers carried cameras, water bottles, and snacks of trail mix. For myself, it wouldn’t be about the recollection of good and bad times gone by, but instead, it was about a journey of revelation and connection for and with a man I had never known — my biological father. … I wasn’t sure what answers I’d find in the jungles of Vietnam, if any, yet I was unexplainably drawn to go.”
The article read further: “I’ve been told throughout my life, ‘You have your father’s eyes,’ but for the first time, I felt as though I was looking through them. Midway through the trip, while standing on the airstrip where my father had been stationed, it occurred to me that I had traveled to the other side of the world to stand on the spot where he had once stood. … My father and I now shared a common place, a common bond, a common thread of understanding each other woven throughout the years. More profoundly, I realized that the journey was not at all about discovering who my father was, but that it took the process of doing so that I discovered so much about myself, who I was and what I was made of. I found answers far beyond the questions that I had come with.”
After reading her article, Anderson spoke to her father’s fellow Vietnam veterans in attendance at the ceremony.
“I truly wish my father was here today to sit here with you to be recognized and honored for his service. However, as I look out at you, I know that each of you carry a piece of him inside of you,” she said. “To each of you, I say from the bottom of my heart, thank you and may God bless you for your service and for the sacrifices you made for me, my family and our country.
McMinn County Veterans Service Officer Susan Peglow was master of ceremonies for the event. U.S. Army Veteran Jimmy Williams delivered the opening and closing prayers. Blue Star Mother Tonya Moore sang the National Anthem.
Tina Morgan performed the Missing Man Table Ceremony in remembrance of prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. U.S. Army Veteran S.L. Johnson gave a toast near the conclusion of the event.
Other guest speakers at the event included McMinn County Mayor John Gentry; Maxine Gernert, representing the office of U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann; and Jacqueline Glassford, administrative assistant in the McMinn County Veterans Service Office.
Glassford continued her tradition of writing a special poem and reading it aloud at the event. Her poem was entitled “The American Dream.”
Johnny Coffman played the keyboard to provide a musical backdrop for the event, including a medley of the themes of each branch of the U.S. military during which veterans of each branch stood up to be recognized for their service. Members of the McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard posted the colors near the beginning of the ceremony and retired the colors near its conclusion.
The Starr Mountain Quilters presented six veterans with handmade Quilts of Valor during the event. Pictures of these presentations, along with other pictures from the event, will be included in upcoming editions of The Daily Post-Athenian.
