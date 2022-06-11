Four more schools were inspected earlier this week by the joint committee of the McMinn County Commission and McMinn County School Board.
On Monday, the two groups toured McMinn County High School, the Career and Technical Education Center, Calhoun Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School.
The tours are part of an ongoing process to inspect each school ahead of a decision on what types of facilities upgrades and potential renovations to pursue at each school.
The tours were held in conjunction with firm Main Street Studio Architects and its representative, Sam Moser.
The day started at MCHS, but the tour was minimal as it is the second youngest school building in the county and is estimated to need $12 million in repairs. It was built in 1980.
“The existing stair towers in the gym area” are the biggest concern in the school, Moser noted, adding that there are cracks in them. However, there was some question as to if those cracks had increased over the past few years.
He also suggested an enclosed connector between the high school and the CTE Center.
“It is fenced in, but students are not within a secure perimeter (now),” Moser said.
Overall, Moser said there wasn’t much to deal with at McMinn.
“It’s in really good shape,” he said. “We need to get a maintenance plan available and up and running, so that as the money comes available we can take care of maintenance issues.”
After McMinn, the tour moved to the CTE building, which Main Street estimated is in need of $6 million in repairs. No one was sure exactly what year the CTE Center was built, but it was estimated as the early 1970s.
The biggest concerns, according to Moser, are classrooms on the second floor not having Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) access and that the perimeter walls and roofing system “leak a lot.”
From there, the tour moved to Calhoun, which Main Street estimated is in need of $14.5 million in repairs. The school was built in 1959.
Calhoun only has one portable building, which both school board members and Main Street representatives have said are a problem in multiple schools in the county.
Among the recommendations with Calhoun are replacing the gym, renovating the secure entry area, replacing all roofing and building a secure corridor that would enclose the entire structure.
Concerns highlighted include art and music classes being held in rooms not intended to be classrooms that lack HVAC.
It was noted that “portions of the structure at the gym require immediate attention.”
The final stop on the tour was Mt. View, which Main Street estimated needs $20 million in repairs. The school was built in 1962.
It has eight portable buildings and Main Street recommended a new structure addition to accommodate those classes moving inside the building. Also among the suggestions from Main Street were replacing all roofing to eliminate leaking “throughout the building,” adding new parking areas for staff and visitors and providing additional car lanes, signage and walkway striping for drop-off and pickup areas.
It was also recommended that the gym be replaced or renovated as well as either replacing or renovating the music and art rooms, creating “separate, age appropriate rooms.”
Main Street’s report also indicated that the media center is outdated and the cafeteria is undersized for the student population, which currently stands at 584.
