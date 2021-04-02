With Good Friday today and Easter Sunday coming up, multiple churches came together this week to host their annual Community Holy Week for local residents.
Community Holy Week has been held in Athens since 2001 and it features different churches in town hosting services for the community each day. It is facilitated by the Athens Area Ministerial Association.
“Each day there is a different preacher from a different church to deliver the message,” said Keith Memorial United Methodist Church Senior Pastor David Graybeal. “It is kind of like a moveable feast, if you will. We go around, we get to be in each other’s churches and we get to hear from each other’s preachers.”
This week’s services underwent a change of plans due to the weather, however.
“We had planned to have it at the Market Park Pavilion, however due to the weather we decided that we would host it at Trinity (United Methodist Church),” Graybeal noted. “We thought the weather would be fine in April and it would be great to gather outside, which we did for the first two days, but the rest of the week we will be at Trinity.”
Graybeal believes the Community Holy Week is important to provide and keep unity amongst the different denominations.
“This is a way for us to come together and remember what Jesus did during this week in His life, through the cross and resurrection,” he expressed. “When it comes down to the basic reason that we are all Christ followers, it is that we are all the same. We all share the same story.”
He believes the great thing about the Community Holy Week is that it shows the community what the other churches are doing as well.
“One of the things that we showed was the Shower Bus that is helping the homeless,” he stated. “It provides an opportunity for some education, visibility and it is about some of the ministries that do make a real difference in our community.”
The speakers for this year’s Community Holy Week included:
• Monday, March 29 — Pastor Todd Humbert, The Greenhouse Church
• Tuesday, March 30 — Pastor Scott Cardin, Englewood Church of God
• Wednesday, March 31 — Rev. Brad Brown, Jones Chapel and Wesleyanna United Methodist churches
• Thursday, April 1 — Rev. Roxianne Sherles, St. Mark AME Zion Church
• Friday, April 2 — Dr. Vant Hardaway, retired, Ministry International
There will also be an Easter Sunday sunrise service on April 4 at 7 a.m. with Pastor Rich White from Athens Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.