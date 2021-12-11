Meigs County Mayor Bill James believes this year has been a great year for Meigs County despite the pandemic.
One of the good things to have come from this year was being able to obtain a water grant for the City of Decatur.
“The grant was over $560,000 for them to try to get more water to the south end of our county,” James said. “I don’t know if they are going to build another water plant or what, but this is one of the things that was holding up our industrial park from being certified by the state.”
He noted the county had to “miss out” on a few opportunities due to not being state certified.
“I think overall we are going to have an upswing on that,” he expressed. “The growth of our county has really picked up. Over the last seven or eight months our compliance officer is at, at least, 10 to 12 building permits in our county of people wanting to move into our county, so I think that is going to continue.”
James also expects to see growth on the southern end of the county upon the completion of the TVA System Operations Center within the next few years.
“TVA has been really working hard to get broadband throughout the north and south end of our county,” he noted. “We are anticipating that we will have more broadband expenditures in the near future that will help TVA on this new project.”
Looking ahead towards next year, Meigs County officials anticipate seeing more residential growth in the county.
“I’ve had people from Rhode Island come here ... another man from New Hampshire, so our population is growing,” James said. “We anticipate that we will have more industrial growth with the completion of our industrial park getting certified and our sales tax has been increasing each month — $20,000 in tax sales — so we anticipate this will help our financial situation in the county.”
James stressed the importance of the TVA center in the southern end of the county in terms of importance of growth.
“I don’t want to paint a real rosy picture but I feel like our county is going to start taking off in the next few years,” James expressed. “I’m pretty confident that our county will see a tremendous growth in the near future and I’m looking forward to a good year for us next year.”
