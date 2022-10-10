The Community Action Group of Englewood (CAGE)’s annual Dining with the Dead event will be held on Nov. 5.
Tickets are currently available at the Englewood Textile Museum for $30 and those interested can call the museum at 423-887-5455.
“We are extremely excited and I think this is something that the community is always fired up about,” CAGE representative Mark Cochran said. “We brought this event back in 2012, so we are 10 years running. One of those years may have been rained out but this is sort of the 10th anniversary of the reboot of Dining with the Dead.”
According to Cochran, the event previously did not contain the “ghost story” and the format was different.
“A decade ago we worked with (late Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director) Durant Tullock and fashioned it some off of Murders on Main Street and kind of adapted that into the cemetery,” Cochran recalled. “We don’t change the event a lot because we have a limited number of tickets available each year and a very large number of attendees, so we don’t want people who can’t see it to miss the stories.”
He noted that last year’s event held roughly 80% of the audience as new attendees.
“It is a sell out every year and with a constant flow of new attendees, we just have a lot of new people who get to listen to the stories every year,” he noted. “When we started this 10 years ago I didn’t really know how well this would be received but we sold out quickly the first year and every year since has been a sell out. We are just blown away by how many people like this event.”
Dining with the Dead is an educational event that shares the story of local heroes who may or may not appear in history books.
“These are people who were involved in significant events in war and they are telling their stories with a local perspective,” Cochran expressed. “When you see the situations that locals were in during the Civil War, our ancestors were there and when you hear their stories it will make you proud.”
Cochran gave a lot of credit to the Etowah Gem Player actors for helping make the event such a success.
“It wouldn’t be as fun of an event if they didn’t do such a good job of bringing these characters to life,” he said. “When you are going on this tour, it’s not just a lot of historical facts. You feel like you are getting this action packed story from someone who was in the Civil War so it won’t feel like a history lesson, it will feel like you are interacting with someone.”
The event is also accompanied by a meal, which typically features foods such as beef stew, chicken and dumplings, cornbread and more.
“It is a very authentic southern event and we keep bringing it back because people really enjoy it and we can tell by the attendance that it is something that is really connected with the community,” Cochran expressed. “We always encourage people to get their tickets early because this event always sells out. It seems like more and more people hear about it each year, so it is a fast sell out. We look forward to continuing this tradition and celebrating local history.”
Lamone Rose serves as the executive director of the Gem Players, she is one of the actors who performs in the show and she is the director for the Dining with the Dead show.
“It’s an honor and a privilege that Mark and CAGE have entrusted the Gem Players with dramatizing these true life characters and their stories,” Rose said. “It’s beautifully written with language and rhythm that one would expect from that time and place. Who would have thought 10 years ago we would still be sharing these stories with sold out audiences? A true testament of history, storytelling and family that should be told to each generation to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.