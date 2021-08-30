The Athens City Council is hoping the third time is the charm for a recreational grant opportunity.
The council unanimously approved the pursuit of a 2022 BlueCross Healthy Place Projects grant through the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation as part of its consent agenda at its August meeting.
According to the enacting resolution, the grant is intended “to provide places for connection and healthy activity designed to strengthen the bonds that form the backbone of communities. … the Foundation allows for spaces to be tailored to the needs of the area that it will serve.”
“This will be our third time applying,” said City Manager C. Seth Sumner during last month’s council study session. “Unofficially, I think we heard we were really, really close last year.”
In collaboration with the GameTime Division of the Chattanooga-based playground equipment supplier PlayCore, the grant allows for playgrounds, fitness equipment, sports fields/courts, splash pads/water features, challenge courses and community pavilions to be proposed for funding.
“This would be for the playground improvements at Heritage Park, which would wrap up all of the master plan for Heritage Park — that with what the council has already set in motion for this fiscal year,” said Sumner.
Heritage Park, which is located at the split of South Jackson Street and Old Englewood Road, has undergone a series of upgrades recently, including the conversion of the park’s existing tennis courts into basketball courts.
This grant requires no local matching funds.
“They pay 100%,” said Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire.
“No match on our part and it was a $750,000 grant last year,” added Sumner.
The city’s grant application will seek funding for an all-inclusive playground designed for special needs.
“We don’t have one here,” said Fesmire. “It will accept the wheelchairs. It accepts everything to play on. Ours is accessible, but you can’t play on it. This is playable.”
