The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) has announced its lineup of programming in observance of Black History Month during February 2022.
In accordance with AACA’s goal to bring arts and arts education to all, this programming is open to the public and free of charge.
Starting this week, there is a weekly release of a video series, “The Conversations of Black Folk.”
Organized by members of the black community in Athens, this series explores local and recent histories and experiences of people of color and is a “thought-provoking conversation for all to hear,” according to a news release.
The first part of the series is “Remembering Free Hill: A Community of Free Blacks in Athens, TN, Established in the Mid-1800s.”
Participants in this conversation are Vant Hardaway, Ray Johnson, Linda Long, Perry McCowan, Alice McDermott, Larry McMahan, and Anna Sullivan. The conversation, facilitated by Cynthia Webb McCowan, airs in two parts, the first of which aired yesterday, and the second airing Feb. 14.
“I Was Raised Black: Remembrance & Reflections” is the second part of the series, which airs Monday, Feb 21.
Participants in this conversation are Milton Brown, Cookie Cates, Wayne Williams, Lita Mack Williams, Ruth Malone, and Perry McCowan.
The last video in the series is entitled “Are We There Yet: The Journey to Racial Equality,” which will be released Monday, Feb. 28.
Bonita Montgomery facilitates this conversation between Kayla Anderson, Josh Bragg, Liv Cook, Brad McKenzie, Andre Montgomery, Bonita Montgomery, Tyler Peaden, Alex Sharp, and JaMarcus Spencer.
These videos are being released via AACA’s Facebook page, www.facebook. com/myartscenter/ and on the organization’s website, www.athens artscouncil.org/blackhis torymonth
All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, and receive grant funding from National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
For more information on these and all AACA programs, visit athens artscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or stop by The Arts Center at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
