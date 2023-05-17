A new face has taken over the leadership role of Grace and Mercy Ministries, but the core mission remains the same.
Mary Jane Ballew is the new executive director of the non-profit organization in McMinn County and she said this role was God-given to her.
Ballew said she spent some time in Athens growing up, but she also moved around a bit during her childhood.
“It probably was not one of the most desirable childhoods,” she said. “I had quite a bit of struggles. I dedicated my life to turning that around and I’ve worked very hard and very diligently to make that happen.”
Part of turning her life around was giving her life over to Jesus and she said that had a major impact on her.
“When I gave my life to God, I had a new love for people,” she said.
As the new head of Grace and Mercy Ministries, Ballew said that feeling and her early life struggles can help her as she works with people in her new position. That includes when people ask if they’re deserving of the help.
“I’m not always deserving of God’s love either,” she said. “If we’re here as God’s children, we’re here to love on one another no matter what. Those acts of love to somebody else could change a life.”
While Grace and Mercy can’t fulfill all of everyone’s needs, Ballew said there is a great benefit to providing the bare necessities.
“It gives them an ease of mind to focus on ... what can the next thing be to get back on my feet,” she said. “That’s the kind of love God has shown me.”
Another experience that Ballew feels helps her in this role is her time spent as manager of restaurants. She’s worked at several and served as manager of a couple, most recently working at Chick-fil-A.
“I really felt that I was going to be there until I retired,” she said of Chick-fil-A.
However, something began to nag at her the longer she worked there.
“I knew my purpose wasn’t being filled,” she said. “I started praying for my purpose and my life started shifting around ... it led me to here.”
She began to volunteer at Grace and Mercy Ministries and that’s when things began clicking for her.
“It was about my third time volunteering, (former Grace and Mercy Executive Director Tanya Murphy) walked up to me and said ‘you’re my replacement,’” Ballew recalled. “I almost fell to my knees right there. Tanya Murphy had told me she’d been praying to retire and I had been praying for purpose.”
Now, Ballew’s purpose and her experience are aligned at Grace and Mercy Ministries.
“I never imagined my love of people and my career being my purpose in life,” she said. “I didn’t understand God was shifting me to my new career. Now I very much see it.”
As for the ministry, Ballew said while they do serve food as their primary focus, “it isn’t exactly a restaurant, there’s so much more that goes into it than a restaurant.”
The ministry serves food to those in need three times per week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday — at noon each day. As it does that, it also partners with local organizations such as Tri-County Center, Caregivers Inc., DreamLife and the Shower Bus. They’re also looking for churches to partner with them to assist in their ministry as well.
Each time they serve food, they also bring in a pastor to give a devotional and Ballew said she’s hoping to bring in a band to provide praise and worship music to the ministry’s clients.
“Grace and Mercy is about feeding the spirit as well as feeding the physical needs,” she said.
Their bus is also up and running to help people who can’t otherwise get to their 714 Walters Street in Athens location.
Ballew noted that community involvement is vital to Grace and Mercy as it continues its mission.
“Grace and Mercy is kept going by the community,” she said, adding that she and the board are working toward getting 800 local residents to pledge $10 per month to the organization. They are also always open to volunteers and donations of food as well.
Beyond the food and spiritual assistance, Ballew said the organization has quite a few elderly people who come by looking for fellowship and it’s not uncommon for her to assist people who need advice or to be pointed in the right direction for food stamps, getting their identification, paying the rent or other needs.
One person came to her on Friday seeking help getting admitted into a rehabilitation program. She said that’s not officially Grace and Mercy duties, but the connections she makes through the organization allow her to offer advice.
She also stressed the assistance she gets both from the community and her volunteers in completing the organization’s work.
“We couldn’t stay going without the community and our volunteers,” she said. “We’ve got some wonderful volunteers who are very much valued and very much appreciated.”
Anyone who wants to help assist the organization can do so by calling Ballew at 423-920-1367, going to their Facebook page or watching out for Grace and Mercy flyers with a QR code that can be scanned. They also have a post office box that donations can be sent to.
