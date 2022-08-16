Taylor Queen was named an Elks Teen of the Month for the 2021-22 school year. She is a recent McMinn County High School graduate.
The Elks Teens of the Month program is sponsored by the Athens Elks Lodge to honor local high school seniors for their various scholastic achievements in various fields, including academics, leadership, athletics, community service, and extracurricular activities.
The Elks Teens of the Year have been announced and The Daily Post-Athenian has run all available biographies for the 2021-22 monthly award recipients.
Queen is the only child of Amanda Kozak. Since freshman year, she was awarded Honor Roll and remained in the top 10% of her class.
In her sophomore year, she was named a College Prep Scholar and AP Scholar with Honors.
In her junior year, she was a Junior Miss participant and earned runner-up.
Her extracurricular activities included rugby (9th-10th grade), Theatre Club (9-10), Linguistics Olympiad (9-12), Science Olympiad (10-12), J-Teens (11-12), Scholar’s Bowl (12), Mu Alpha Theta (10-12), National Honors Society (10-12), Bowling (12), and Big Kids Do Science (12).
She represented McMinn County at the State Mathfest, Tennessee’s Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, and won awards at the county and regional STEAM Fairs, including second place in 11th-12th grade category, Reserve Champion, first place in Environmental Engineering, and the Rioch Sustainability Award.
Past awards included second in Linguistics Olympiad and first, second and third place medals in various Science Olympiad competitions. She competed in the Smart Sixteen Round in Scholar’s Bowl with her team.
Her offices included president in both Linguistics Olympiad (10-12) and National Honors Society (12) and captain for both Science Olympiad (12) and Scholar’s Bowl (12).
Queen volunteered during summer months at Arts Camp hosted by the Athens Area Council for the Arts and E.G. Fisher Public Library, which was disrupted by Covid-19, as well as the Bradley County Justice Center, and worked for Applebee’s as a hostess since 11th grade.
She had not yet decided on what college to attend, but planned on double majoring in Marine Science and Environmental Policy with a focus on marine ecology and a minor in journalism. It is her goal to become employed by National Geographic as a researcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.