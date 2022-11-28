As it begins to feel more like Christmas, preparations are ongoing for events for the holiday.
Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Frank Clark is getting the town’s Christmas festival and parade going and he noted that the Etowah Christmas parade will be held Thursday night, Dec. 1.
“The parade will be at 7 p.m. and the Christmas festival will be Saturday, Dec. 3 on the L&N Depot lawn from noon until 6 p.m.,” he said. “We are very excited. This will be great to once again have the Durant Tullock Parade in memory of him and for all of us to get together to put together a great community Christmas parade.”
The parade will follow the city’s traditional route and the festival on Saturday will include live music and vendors.
“We have some local talent lined up to do some Christmas music for us and we are partnered with Holly House Christmas Tree Farm to sell trees, which will be a great little aspect that families will be able to come down and buy Christmas trees,” Clark noted. “We will also have food trucks as well as other vendors that you could pick up a few gifts to finish off that Christmas list.”
The festival will also feature special things, such as Selfies With Santa inside of the depot.
“We are calling this a ‘Very Merry Etowah Christmas’ and we want it to be just that,” Clark expressed. “We want people in our community to be together and it be about family. To be able to start this season right after Thanksgiving and be able to spend quality time with our families, remembering what is most important, appreciating the city you are in and having the community come together to enjoy this season.”
Clark believes hosting these events also boosts morale of the residents.
“It’s about ultimately seeing our city be vibrant, active and giving people things they can do together with family and friends,” he said. “This year we have taken on the mantra of ‘all is bright’ and for us we take that as things are really looking up for Etowah. We have some really great expectations for the next few years, so we have so much to be grateful for.”
The city is still taking applicants for the parade as well as vendors for the festival.
Those interested in applying can do so through the city’s Facebook page or by going to the L&N Depot to pick up an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.