The McMinn County Senior Activity Center recently named a new director and is flying new flags to celebrate the re-opening of the center.
Diane Hutsell has been named the new director of the senior center in Athens. The grand reopening of the center was held on Aug. 17 and it included the McMinn County Veteran Honor Guard replacing the old American and Tennessee flags with new ones. Hutsell previously worked at the senior center as the development director from 2016 to 2018.
“I got to do programming, find money and grants, write press releases, and I loved doing that kind of thing,” she expressed. “I loved seeing our seniors happy and that is what we are here for. I jumped at the opportunity to come back and with the crew that we have now it would be silly to not want to come and work with these lovely ladies.”
In addition to being the development director, she has served on the board of directors for the center as well.
“Of all of the careers and places that I have worked this is the one place that feels like a natural fit,” she expressed. “Moving forward we are going to reach out to our seniors first and find out what they want their center to be.”
Hutsell would like to develop a long term plan to bring new additions to the center.
“We are looking at expanding some options and adding programs on top of what we already do that is successful,” she noted. “We are looking to add more physical classes, we are definitely going to add to the art classes and bring those back. We are looking at some new things and it is a long laundry list of things to do but with the staff that I work with then all of this hard work will be a pleasure.”
Hutsell was born in New York City and moved to Athens with her family when she was 2 years old.
She acquired her bachelor’s degree at Tennessee Wesleyan College (now University).
She believes her experiences through various careers and her education history provide her with skills that will be beneficial to her new role as center director.
“I have written grants for a long time and that is one of the things that I love doing. I also like the marketing and promotion aspect of it as well,” she noted. “I have a background in art as well so I love to be able to design ads and brochures, especially for a non-profit you have to wear many hats, so I will definitely bring that with me.”
She expressed her excitement to see the center reopened.
“Some of these seniors, this is the social interaction that they get. They don’t have a lot of family or their family is working but they can come here where they have a lot of friends, play Bingo and have lunch together,” she said. “They love having this community center to go to. This is where they come to socialize and just being able to provide this to them makes me thrilled.”
As part of the reopening of the center, it received a new roof.
“We just want to make things a little more modern but nothing too terribly drastic,” Hutsell said about making changes to the building. “If I had my wish I would love to get a new surface for the walking trail that we have to the side and I have had several people ask for a pickleball court. I don’t really know where I’m going to get funding for this but it is on my wish list.”
Hutsell stated that she is “thrilled” to be back at the center and be able to work with the seniors.
“I have done non-profits for most of my professional life and I have loved every opportunity because they have all been different than this but this is the one place that just feels right,” she expressed. “It is exciting to be a part of that and a part of a community that is excited to be here. We have a great board of directors that are excited, so this is going to be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.