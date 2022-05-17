The Meigs County Chamber of Commerce has a new coordinator, who has been working in her new position for roughly a month.
Claire Beasley expressed her excitement to be the chamber coordinator for the county.
“I have been in retail most of my life but I have just graduated college so I am excited to put my degree into work with this new job,” Beasley said. “I hope Meigs County continues to grow and I hope that I can help the chamber be a part of that growth.”
Beasley stated this position meant a lot to her, especially as one her first jobs outside of the “high school” retail jobs.
“I’m really excited to work within the community and really help with community relations,” she expressed. “I think community is such a core value that everyone should cherish.”
Her hopes and plans moving forward consist of helping develop the chamber of commerce along with finding new ways to benefit the chamber members and the community.
“I always say that it is nice to have a place to hang out but it is always good when you have to outgrow it,” she stated. “That is my hope, to be able to get the chamber back on its feet, continue growing and get as many members in as possible.”
Her interest in community communications was the cause for her seeking this position.
“I love interacting with people and community is so important that I think everyone should value it,” Beasley said. “Being able to be connected in the community in the way that the chamber has let me and also to form relationships with these local businesses and corporations is something that I find very interesting and it excites me to be a part of something that has such a big change coming to Meigs County.”
Beasley recently graduated from Cleveland State Community College with a major in Business and a minor in Communications.
Prior to attending CSCC, Beasley was a graduate of McMinn County High School in 2020.
She reflected on her work history that helped lead her to her current position.
“I had previously worked as a sales associate at Walgreens and also as a pharmacy technician,” she noted. “I had also worked as a sales associate the Co-op in Athens.”
She believes the skills she acquired in those previous positions aide her in her current work.
“It has taught me patience and how to bring in that business aspect of communication,” she noted. “It also taught me how to be presentable when performing your job.”
Her hobbies include volleyball, which she played in college, being outside and fishing.
She is lifelong member of Clearwater Baptist Church in Athens and was also recognized as the 2020 Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Athlete of the Year.
“The FCA has also meant a lot to me throughout high school,” she noted. “I’m hoping through this new job that I can connect back with them to hopefully get a new relationship with them and a partnership through them.”
