Tennessee Wesleyan University will soon be seeking new leadership after a recent announcement.
Dr. Harley Knowles announced his plans to step down as president of Tennessee Wesleyan University this week. He will continue serving in his role through June 30, 2022.
Knowles has been in the role for the past 11 years. The announcement was shared with faculty and staff on Tuesday morning in an e-mail from Knowles.
“I am proud of the progress we have made on a number of fronts, but I also believe now is a good time to transition to a new president given the overall positive trajectory of the institution,” he wrote. “The university is well-positioned for the next phase of growth thanks to strong board leadership, an effective executive team, deeply committed faculty and staff, and a growing positive reputation in Tennessee and beyond.”
Knowles told his decision to TWU Board Chairman Dr. Robert Goodfriend on Monday night, followed with a message to the entire Board of Trustees on Tuesday morning.
“On behalf of the entire Tennessee Wesleyan Board of Trustees, we extend our gratitude to Dr. Knowles for his 11 years of outstanding dedication and leadership,” Goodfriend shared. “Along with a strong team of staff and faculty, Dr. Knowles has strengthened the university and helped position us to thrive in the upcoming years. It has been a pleasure working alongside him as a donor, a trustee and now as the chairman of the board. Dr. Knowles’ student-first mindset has been the catalyst for much of the growth we’ve experienced during his tenure. His vision to bring countless new academic programs and facility upgrades has benefited the campus and community greatly. His presence will be missed, but we all wish him well in his next venture.”
Dr. Larry Wallace served as the senior vice president at TWU when Knowles was hired.
“Dr. Knowles was absolutely the right person at the right time in his life and the life of our beloved Tennessee Wesleyan University to be president,” Wallace said.
Officials noted that, throughout his tenure, Knowles has established new programs, improved facilities and strengthened the identity and mission of the university. He recognized the effort of the team around him in being able to accomplish these initiatives.
“I’ve been blessed to work with a fantastic leadership team who work tirelessly with the staff to ensure our students receive a transformational college experience,” he said.
“It has been the honor of my life to serve the students, faculty, staff and this community,” Knowles noted in his e-mail. “Thanks to many talented and hardworking colleagues, we have developed a sustainable future for TWU and improved nearly every aspect of the university over the last 10 years. I am proud of you and the many generous supporters who work tirelessly and who care deeply about the university and its bright future.”
Knowles and his wife Cindy involve themselves in the community through work with the Arts Center, Keith United Methodist Church, Main Street Athens and the Humane Society.
“Everyone in the Tennessee Wesleyan University community had hoped to keep President Knowles indefinitely. Harley has been a model of what a university president should be. He assembled a great team and provided the visionary and innovative leadership required to strengthen the university and position it for a bright future,” Former Board Chairman and architect of Wesley Commons and the Colloms Campus Center Jim Winer said. “Harley and Cindy have become cherished members of the community and have the unqualified respect and devotion of those that have been privileged to get to know them. We could not have wished for a better president. Like so many, I have enjoyed every interaction with him and remain completely impressed with what he’s done and how he’s done it. Harley and Cindy will forever remain dear to our hearts and connected to the future of Tennessee Wesleyan.”
The next steps for the university include the Board of Trustees commencing a search for the next president. The timing of the announcement will allow the board to establish a proper search and allow for a transition to the university’s next chapter.
“I feel very blessed to have had the opportunity to be a part of the TWU team with Dr. Knowles for the last 11 years. His vision, enthusiasm and integrity are always front and center in everything he does,” Vice President for Financial Affairs and longtime colleague and friend Gail Harris said. “For many of us, Dr. Knowles’ genuine care for our students, faculty and staff are a legacy that goes beyond all the programs, facility upgrades and other tremendous achievements that have occurred during his tenure.”
