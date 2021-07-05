Progress is being made on a road project at an Interstate 75 exit.
The project seeking to widen the ramps at the Highway 305 interchange and install turn lanes there is moving forward to paving.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), this week will feature the contractor working on surface pavement on Highway 305 at the I-75 ramps.
This work will occur starting July 6 through July 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists can expect lane closures and brief delays in the area during this time. Flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control.
