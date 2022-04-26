City of Athens officials are waiting until the weather turns a bit more consistently warm to open up the splash pad.
According to Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire, they prefer weather to be 80 degrees and above.
“We don’t have that in the near forecast but we are preparing for the splash pad to open, so as soon as that happens and the temperature becomes appropriate then we will have it open,” he expressed. “Due to the nature of the equipment and everything else involved the weather just needs to be warm in order to use it.”
Fesmire has been working on keeping things maintained, as well as making fixes as necessary to the splash pad, located at Athens Regional Park, including to the tidal tank.
“Because of COVID, we couldn’t get all of the pieces that we needed last year. Everything should be functioning this year because we were able to get a lot of pieces in this winter that we had ordered for the season last year,” he noted. “We had a few pieces here and there and we had some filters that COVID had held up. I know several of the kids were disappointed that the tidal tank wasn’t working half the time but we couldn’t get the parts in last year.”
Despite the drawbacks from the previous year, Fesmire expressed his excitement for the splash pad this year.
“This is one of my favorite things,” he said. “It is fun for everybody and I enjoy going out there myself.”
According to Fesmire, the splash pad had once been the largest pad “in the east” back when it originally opened.
“Since we have said that, people have called and asked how large ours was and have built some just a little bit larger,” he stated. “Our pad contains some features that you would normally find in a pay park and we are still one of the largest in the area.”
The splash pad is one of the most popular features the city has available to the community.
“We have been taking reservations for the splash pad for months now. It has done very well in obtaining interest from people both in Athens and around the area,” he noted. “This splash pad has been great for our community and, much like Mayor (Bo) Perkinson has said, it is the thing that we were missing to make everything great out there.”
Reservations can be made to reserve up to two of the three pavilions at the splash pad, within specific two hour time blocks.
“When we first opened, people were able to reserve for longer but there has been so much demand for them for parties that we now just offer two hours,” said Fesmire. “Currently anyone interested in making a reservation at the pad can do so by calling the office at 423-744-2700. We have the highest filtration systems and everything that we can to have it safe, so we hope everyone comes out to enjoy the pad when it’s open.”
